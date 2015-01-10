Now's A Great Time To Learn To Code -- Here's How To Get Started [Up To 92% Off]

Knowing how to code has become a life skill, but it is also a skill in demand. Startups need talent, and are willing to pay top dollar for it — the average salary of a US programmer is now over $US100,000. Likewise, if you’re thinking of going it alone in the world of business, being able to build your own product is invaluable.

To help get you started, here’s a list of great e-learning courses (and bundles of courses) at major discounts.

Pay What You Want Learn-to-Code Bundle

It can be daunting trying to pick out a single language to specialize in, so this bundle is great for beginners — it covers web design and development, native OSX, iOS and Android programming, and fresh multi-purpose languages like Python. Best of all, you pay whatever you like for Programming Java for Beginners and PSD to HTML5/CSS3, but beat the average price paid, and you get the other six courses, too.

Get the Pay What You Want Learn-to-Code Bundle

MySQL5: A User-Friendly MySQL Course (80% off)

Pretty much every major site and platform stores data in a relational database, so learning how to maintain a healthy one is a good idea. MySQL is a particularly popular database system, and this course shows you the ropes, from the basics of programming in SQL to building your own database from scratch. It also has 80% off via the link below.

Get 80% off MySQL5: A User-Friendly MySQL Course ($US19)

Pure Python Hacker Bundle: Master Python & Django Programming (91% off)

Python is a programming language on the up, with major companies like Google, Dropbox and Pinterest utilising it in their products. This bundle teaches the language from the ground up, including real-world projects, and it also covers Django, the popular web framework for Python builds. Check out the link for a 91% discount.

Get 91% off Pure Python Hacker Bundle ($US49)

The Jam-Packed JavaScript Bundle (91% off)

As one of the three fundamentals of front-end web development, JavaScript is a must-know for anyone thinking about designing websites from scratch. It is covered from beginner to advanced skill levels in this bundle, including how to use JS to kickstart entrepreneurial ideas, and how to use the language for full-on programming. Grab the 91% discount via the link.

Get 91% off the Jam-Packed JavaScript Bundle ($US39)

Ruby On Rails Rookie To Rockstar Bundle (92% off)

One other language that is quickly spreading around the web is the versatile Ruby, partly thanks to the much loved Ruby on Rails framework. You get a comprehensive education with this bundle, which includes courses on developing and launching web apps, getting started with Heroku, and moving on to advanced Ruby programming. Visit the link for the 92% discount.

Get 92% off the Ruby On Rails Rookie To Rockstar Bundle ($US49)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.