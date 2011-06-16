Learn To Build iPhone Or Python Web Apps

Today on Brad Feld’s Amazing Deals I’m bringing you another offer from the online academy Udemy.com.
A few months ago, Udemy was responsible for one of my most popular deals to date, a suite of deals relating to startups. Today they are offering your choice of two courses for $75 (normally $250).
Pick either Learn to Develop an iPhone or iPad application in 4 weeks or Learn Python the Hard Way. Both courses include multiple videos, lectures, and code examples.
If you were one of the 100+ people that bought the last Udemy deal, I’d love to hear your feedback on the course.
