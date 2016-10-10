Here's how you can learn startup business essentials from a Silicon Valley pro

Photo: iStock

Launching your business will always be difficult, but there are ways to make it easier on you — like getting the right training from a bona fide Silicon Valley exec.

With a resource like Evan Kimbrell’s Business Launching Bundle, you can learn how to build your own successful business following this industry pro’s guidance. You’ll learn straight from a master himself as you master the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, including how to outsource production, craft pitches, recruit investors, and more.

Here are the courses you’ll get in your training:

Intro to Entrepreneurship

Outsource Your Idea

Idea Validation

How to Come Up with Killer Business Ideas

1-Day MVP 2.0: Go From Idea to MVP

Master Outsourcing: Get the Best Price & Save Time

The Complete Guide to Run a Mobile App Dev Business – From Novice to Professional

For a limited time, you can get this seven-course bundle on sale for just $63.87 AUD [$49 USD]

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.