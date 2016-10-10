Here's how you can learn startup business essentials from a Silicon Valley pro

Launching your business will always be difficult, but there are ways to make it easier on you — like getting the right training from a bona fide Silicon Valley exec.
With a resource like Evan Kimbrell’s Business Launching Bundle, you can learn how to build your own successful business following this industry pro’s guidance. You’ll learn straight from a master himself as you master the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, including how to outsource production, craft pitches, recruit investors, and more.
Here are the courses you’ll get in your training:
- Intro to Entrepreneurship
- Outsource Your Idea
- Idea Validation
- How to Come Up with Killer Business Ideas
- 1-Day MVP 2.0: Go From Idea to MVP
- Master Outsourcing: Get the Best Price & Save Time
- The Complete Guide to Run a Mobile App Dev Business – From Novice to Professional
For a limited time, you can get this seven-course bundle on sale for just $63.87 AUD [$49 USD]
