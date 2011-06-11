Your Step-By-Step Guide To Learning How To Code And Getting A Job In This Lousy Economy

Photo: Things Well Made

The economy sucks. Why not pick up a new skill and collect some nice pay as a web developer?Being well-versed in Ruby on Rails can make you a fearsome candidate for a high-paying tech job. It’s a programming language used to build web applications, and it’s been driving serious web development for the past few years.



Even if you’ve never heard of it, you’ve probably interacted with it. Basecamp, Campfire, and Twitter are just a few of the notable applications that have been created with the robust tools that RoR offers.

Nate Westheimer, friend and contributor to Business Insider, has outlined what he calls the HoPE Manifesto, a list of resources and a method to teach yourself a programming language in a short time. What follows are several of his suggestions and some of our own. So go get hired.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.