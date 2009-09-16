Learn Linux, Get Paid

Linux has always been a great operating system for servers (and for very few consumers who don’t care about being on the same page as everyone else). It’s stable, secure, and, best of all, free.



And knowing how to use Linux is worth more than just a smug feeling of technological superiority — it can get you a job.

Foote Partners periodically puts out a list of the ‘hottest’ IT skills, based on the salary of jobs requiring the skill and how much that salary has risen in recent months. On their most recent list, Linux comes in second, trailing only Java.

Microsoft and Apple probably aren’t shaking in their boots just yet, but learning Linux will give you a marketable skill.

