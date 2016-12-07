Learn how you can take control of your finances

Not all of us had the chance to study finance in school, but that doesn’t mean we’re doomed to make bad decisions with our cash. With the Complete Finance & Economics Bundle, you can brush up the skills essential for leading a sound financial future.
Featuring over 50 hours of training, this collection covers a wide range of material. From financial statements to investment portfolios, you’ll get savvy with the tools Wall Street pros use to better understand their finances. What’s more, this collection will even have you looking at case studies from Facebook and Twitter, so you can understand the financial strategies top companies use to stay on top.
For a limited time, The Complete Finance & Economics Bundle is on sale for only $64.84 AUD [$49 USD] — that’s 90% off.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
