Learn how you can take control of your finances

Picture: Netflix/Breaking Bad

Not all of us had the chance to study finance in school, but that doesn’t mean we’re doomed to make bad decisions with our cash. With the Complete Finance & Economics Bundle, you can brush up the skills essential for leading a sound financial future.

Featuring over 50 hours of training, this collection covers a wide range of material. From financial statements to investment portfolios, you’ll get savvy with the tools Wall Street pros use to better understand their finances. What’s more, this collection will even have you looking at case studies from Facebook and Twitter, so you can understand the financial strategies top companies use to stay on top.

For a limited time, The Complete Finance & Economics Bundle is on sale for only $64.84 AUD [$49 USD] — that’s 90% off.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.