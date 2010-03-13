Learn How To Turn Your Web Site Into A Facebook Page For Just $325

Facebook has opened up registration for its F8, it’s developer conference in April. Tickets for professionals are $325. Students get in for $50.



There expected to be two big announcements at the conference.

Facebook will announce a “check-in from your location” feature.

Facebook will announce the Open Graph API — a tool set for developers who want to make their third party Web sites more like Facebook pages.

There is a registration page at Eventbrite and an official Facebook Page for f8.

