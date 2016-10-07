Some marketing experts say SEO, or search engine optimisation, is becoming obsolete due to Google changing its search engine algorithm to outsmart practices like keyword stuffing. We say it’s still relevant, and the Complete Guide to SEO will prove an essential resource.
SEO is simply evolving, and to keep up, marketers needs to know what users are really searching for and how they’re doing it. In the Complete Guide to SEO course, you’ll learn how to use Google Analytics and Google Search Console to track important search data, amongst other things.
And with mobile search picking up in popularity, this course is essential as it covers the best ways to boost your SEO for mobile devices.
Normally $523 AUD, this essential marketing course is on sale for just $32.79 AUD [$25 USD].
