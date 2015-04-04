Grow and promote your business with this 6-part course bundle [98% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

In order for your business to succeed online, you’ll need to learn a few tricks.

One way to do that is with the Pro Google-User course bundle. It comes with 6 mini courses that will teach you how to move your business forward.

This bundle is valued at $US1,688, but you can get it for only $US29 [that’s 98% off] today.

Check out the 6 parts you’ll get with this course bundle below:

Learn how to capitalise on the Google-Youtube relationship in this 19 course series.

You’ll learn how to create the best titles and scripts; how to explore keywords and their value in web video optimization; and how to optimise Google in order to rank your video #1 to grow and market your business.

$US499 value

Learn how to use Google Tag Manager — a new free tool to easily add and update your website tags to optimise conversion tracking, site analytics, re-marketing and more.

This course comes with 77 lectures.

$US299 value

This 48 lecture series is a step-by-step guide to launching Google AdWords and Facebook Ad Campaigns.

You’ll learn how pay-per-click marketing works, how to launch your first campaigns on Google AdWords and Facebook Ads, and much more.

$US297 value

With this course, you’ll learn how to create and analyse Google Analytics reports, as well as how to make educated data-driven decisions.

$US199 value

No one likes an overstuffed and disorganized email account.

This course will teach you how to reduce the amount of time you use email by 75%, as well as how to empty your inbox efficiently, without missing important info.

$US197 value

This lecture will help you reach Rank #1 on Google in your city in 30 days with Google local.

In over 80 lectures, you’ll learn how to beat out the competition, how to get more calls, leads and sales online.

$US197 value

