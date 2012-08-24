How To Cook Like The Executive Chef Of BLT Steak

Braden Reardon is the executive chef of BLT Steak in Midtown Manhattan. Just because he works in a steakhouse doesn’t mean he stands around grilling red meat all day, though.



Reardon showed off his cooking versatility and took us on a step-by-step guide on making one of his favourite dishes at BLT Steak – tempura wild prawns with squash blossom and heirloom tomatoes salad.

Watch below and learn how to cook like a renowned chef:

