Learn how to program and develop apps with these 4 coding bundles [up to 99% off]

Knowing how to program and develop apps is a huge asset in today’s job market.

Startups and established tech firms are always hungry for more talent — and they’re willing to pay loads for it. (Salaries for computer programmers are up to $US100,000 nowadays.)

So if you’re looking to get into the industry, these programming courses will help you learn everything from the basics to the most advanced tricks.

You’ll be able to learn all of Apple’s major programming software with this subscription.

It comes with over 720 video lectures that will teach you how to program apps, as well as how to monetise them.

Price: $US7,995 $US99

The Java developer course bundle comes with 71 hours of 6 all-level courses.

You’ll learn the basics, and then work your way through to the hard stuff.

Price: $US390 $US39

Learn to code with Ruby on Rails and build yourself a portfolio of 24 apps.

You’ll also get two new code-casts per month, so that you can learn how to customise your apps with features such as PayPal and Google Maps.

Price: $US456 $US49

This six course bundle will teach you how to build scalable network apps.

First get through the basics, and then learn how to write your own fast code in java to run websites.

Price: $US602 $US39

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team.

