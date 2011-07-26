Learn How To Approach Investor Meetings With Hedge Funds [VIDEO]

More and more hedge funds are focussing on long-term only investments, therefore meeting them is increasingly appealing for the companies they invest in.

However, many IR professionals struggle with the challenges this development presents and management can be reluctant to meet hedge funds. Catch up on the latest strategies to deal with this issue by listening to Inside Investor Relations‘ webinar: ‘How to approach meetings with hedge funds’.



The panel features:

-Jeff Smith, director of investor relations, FedEx

-Victoria Hyde-Dunn, director of investor relations, Visa

-Neil Stewart, editor-at-large, IR magazine

This is the third in a new program of content-driven webinars brought to you by Inside Investor Relations. Short, sharp and packed with expert insight, you’ll be brought up to speed on this critical issue in just 30 minutes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.