The absurd 'Learmousine' is half private jet and half stretch limo, and it's for sale — see inside

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Meet the Limo-Jet – a blinged-out, street-legal party bus built from a private jet’s fuselage.

Also called the “Learmousine,” the vehicle runs and drives thanks to a custom frame and a 400-horsepower Chevy truck engine.

It has all the typical party-bus features, including a minibar, flat-screen TV, lights, and a massive speaker system that can make jet-engine noises.

The Limo-Jet will cross the auction block at Mecum’s Indy 2020 sale, which is scheduled for June 23 through 28.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Limo-Jet– part private jet and part stretch limo, all wrapped up in a mid-2000s, “Pimp My Ride”-era bling package – sticks out among the often understated classic cars Mecum Auctions typically traffics in.

But the world rarely makes sense anymore, and the Limo-Jet is set to cross Mecum’s Indianapolis auction block in June – should the event go on as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First discovered by Autoblog, the Limo-Jet, also known as the “Learmousine,” began its life as an everyday Learjet, but 40,000 work hours and two years of research and development stripped the jet of its airworthiness and turned it into a 42-foot limousine. The build was managed by Chicago-based company Exotic Coach, and although the Limo-Jet is street legal, it was conceived as a show vehicle to be displayed at car events.

It’s powered by a 400-horsepower truck engine, seats 18, and rides on 28-inch wheels. Plus, it has a 42-inch flat-screen television and a massive audio system that would make Xzibit and the folks at GAS proud. (If you know that reference, you know it. If you don’t, sorry.)

See inside the head-turning party bus that would put any stretched-out Hummer or Caddy to shame:

Meet the Limo-Jet, a ridiculous party bus that’s — you guessed it — part limousine and part private jet.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Also known as the “Learmousine,” it’s a working, driving bus based around a Learjet fuselage. It will be up for grabs at Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2020 event in June, should the auction go on as scheduled.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet was built by Chicago-based Exotic Coach.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

It took 40,000 work hours and two years of research and development to create.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

To make the jet cabin drivable, a custom steel frame had to be built …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… along with custom steering, suspension, and electrical systems.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet is powered by a 400-horsepower, 8.1-litre V8 that’s found in some Chevrolet trucks.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Excessive and flashy in every way, the Limo-Jet has a candy-apple-red paint job …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… and rides on custom, red-and-black, 28-inch wheels.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Driver visibility likely isn’t great, but there are four screens to see all of the blind spots.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The cockpit also has a racing-style bucket seat and harness …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… and plane-style toggle controls on the ceiling.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Those switches control lots of interior and exterior features, including the 17,000-watt speaker system …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… and the 42-inch flat-screen TV.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet has shed its wings, but comes with massive speakers that can play jet-engine noises.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet’s interior seats 18 and sports all the standard party-bus features …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… like a minibar …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… an infinity floor …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… diamond-stitched leather seats …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… and plenty of colourful lights.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

The Limo-Jet is technically street legal, should anyone want to try to manoeuvre it …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… but the seller is also including a 44-foot trailer …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… and a Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup to tow it.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

At 42 feet long and eight feet wide, the Limo-Jet is likely a bit too unwieldy for city streets …

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

… but the tail fin can fold if the vehicle ever needs to squeeze into a tight space.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Mecum hasn’t set a price estimate for the flashy ride, but it’s safe to say it won’t come cheap.

Mecum Auctions The Limo-Jet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.