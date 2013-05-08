Painting With A Private Jet Engine Makes Very Cool Abstract Art

To celebrate the 50th birthday of planemaker Learjet, private jet service Flexjet commissioned some very unusual abstract art.



Working from the tarmac of the airport in West Palm Beach, artist Princess Tarinan von Anhalt threw paint at a canvas while a Learjet engine ran behind her, spreading the paint to create a Jackson Pollack-style work.

This idea of “Jet Art” was pioneered by Prince Jürgen von Anhalt, the late husband of von Anhalt.

Flexjet is the only carrier with access to the luxurious Learjet 85, the biggest Learjet aircraft ever.

Here’s the result:

