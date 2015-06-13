Leap, which wanted to be the luxury alternative to San Francisco public transit, is now selling one of its buses

Matt Weinberger A Leap Transit bus.

Leap Transit, the startup that aimed to fix transit in San Francsico with a private shuttle bus service that was more like a hipster coffee shop on wheels, has hit hard times.

First, it suspended service following a tiff with the city over permits.

Now, one of Leap Transit’s four buses has gone up for auction, as pointed out by Sarah Fine on Twitter. With the startup only operating four buses total, that’s 25% of the Leap fleet.

In the auction listing, the Leap rabbit logo is clearly visible. The description reads: “DETROIT CNG ENG, ZF AUTO TRANS W/CHAIR RAMP, BACKUP CAMERA & MONITOR, FLAT SCREEN TV, THERMO KING AC -Serial: — Hour Meter Indicates: Odometer Indicates: 334,313”

Not mentioned: The refrigerator or coffee service counter. The auction actually begins on June 27th.

When Leap suspended its operations a few weeks ago, it promised the service interruption was only temporary. Leap did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

