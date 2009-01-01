New Year's 'Leap Second' Won't Tweak Windows, Either (MSFT)

This year will be a second longer than usual: The folks who control the world’s official clocks will add a “leap second” at 11:59:59 p.m. GMT on Dec. 31 to make up for two slightly different time scales — atomic clocks and Earth’s rotation. Will it cause a Y2K-like panic? No.



As we explained yesterday, Apple (AAPL) Macs are set to account for the extra second if they’re connected to Apple’s time synchronisation service — switched on by default.

And Microsoft (MSFT) says Windows is all set, too. We couldn’t fully understand the jargon the company used in a tech support note, but after speaking with a rep, we take it to mean that:

For Windows desktops, the Windows time service automatically synchronizes to fix the time difference if your computer is off from the real, “official” time.

For Windows servers, it depends on the server settings.

Either way, everything should be OK.

Earlier: Apple: Macs Ready For New Year’s ‘Leap Second’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.