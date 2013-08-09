We're Not Sure What To Make Of This 'Minority Report'-Style Gadget

Leap Motion is a tiny device that lets you interact with your computer a la “Minority Report” — meaning you use your hands and fingers to move things around on the screen without actually touching it.

While the concept behind it might seem cool and futuristic, the Leap Motion controller has gotten mixed reviews so far.

After letting our co-workers take a run at it, we understand why the Leap Motion isn’t as revolutionary as it could be.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.