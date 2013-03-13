Watch How This Tiny Gadget Lets You Control Your Computer With A Wave Of Your Hand

Leap Motion is an innovative gadget about the size of a pack of gum.



You plug the peripheral into your Mac or PC and it allows you to interact with your computer just by waving your hand.

Users can play popular games like Fruit Ninja—and eventually, if the company’s plans pan out, custom games designed specifically for the Leap Motion.

We received a demo of the Leap Motion at South By Southwest Interactive, the big tech conference in Austin, Texas, that’s wrapping up today.

Check it out in action:



