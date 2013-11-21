This App Lets You Control Objects On Your Computer Screen Just Like Tony Stark Does In 'Iron Man'

Leap Motion, a company specializing in motion sensor devices, has expanded their services into a brand new desktop app called

Free Form.

The app is an extension of the services found on the Leap Motion Controller. The program focuses on 3-D sculpting from the base of your fingertips. Similar to the technology found in the “Iron Man” movies, the app lets designers develop and sketch out their designs in a much more refined model.

It has a large selection of customisations tools which can let users adjust and mould their drawings in which the CEO Michael Buckwald has compared to playing with Play-Doh.

As of right now, Free Form is still in beta with developers working out more of the kinks but Buchwald is expecting it to expand to other platforms like smartphones and tablets and be released to the public in 2014. Check out Engadget’s demo to see it in action.

