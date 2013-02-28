The Future Of Desktop Computing Will Only Cost You $80

The Leap Motion controller, a computer accessory that lets you control your Mac or Windows 7 PC with hand gestures, will launch May 13 for a very reasonable $79.99, the company announced today.



Pre-orders begin today at Best Buy stores.

Leap Motion had a lot of people going nuts when they saw it at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. The dongle sits beneath your computer monitor and can recognise hand gestures in the air such as swipes, pinches, etc. It’s much more practical than using a touchscreen all-in-one PC.

But it’s one of those things you have to see to believe. Check out Leap Motion’s demo video:

