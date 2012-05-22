The 'Minority Report' Computer Interface Just Became A Little More Real

Leap Motion, a San Francisco startup, has unveiled impressive technology that allows for super-accurate 3D object tracking, reports CNet.
Of course the obvious application is 3D imaging, but they’re demonstrating it as a means to interact with a computer in a completely new way — pinching and zooming with your hands in real space.
It will eventually be available to consumers as a hardware/software combo expected to retail for $70.
Check out the video below for an impressive demonstration.
