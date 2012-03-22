LeAnn Rimes Finally Sold This Sprawling Tennessee Home For Way Under The Asking Price

Meredith Galante
LeAnn Rimes23-room Franklin, Tenn. home that has been on the market since 2009 has finally sold for $4.1 million, according to the Real Estalker.The house was originally listed for $7.45 million and has slowly been priced chopped over the past three years.

The 13,300-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

The house’s unique features include wiring for a music studio and an exercise studio.

Rimes originally lived in the home with her then-husband Dean Shereme, who was her backup dancer. Two months after listing the practically-brand-new house, the duo filed for divorce.

The floors are all hand-distressed wood.

Can you believe this isn't even the main kitchen?

Here's the main one. That refrigerator is way too big for two people.

The theatre comes complete with mood light and stadium seating.

The master bedroom is so elegant.

The house is completed fenced in and located in the Avalon community.

