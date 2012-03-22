LeAnn Rimes Finally Sold This Sprawling Tennessee Home For Way Under The Asking Price

Photo: Zillow.com

LeAnn Rimes‘ 23-room Franklin, Tenn. home that has been on the market since 2009 has finally sold for $4.1 million, according to the Real Estalker.The house was originally listed for $7.45 million and has slowly been priced chopped over the past three years.



The 13,300-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

The house’s unique features include wiring for a music studio and an exercise studio.

Rimes originally lived in the home with her then-husband Dean Shereme, who was her backup dancer. Two months after listing the practically-brand-new house, the duo filed for divorce.

