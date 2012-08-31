LeAnn Rimes Enters Treatment For Emotional Issues

Photo: AP

Just a day after celebrating her 30th birthday with a big smile, LeAnn Rimes has checked into a treatment facility seeking help to cope with emotional issues.”LeAnn has voluntarily entered a 30 day in-patient treatment facility to cope with anxiety and stress,” her rep Marcel Pariseau revealed to People. “While there will be speculation regarding her treatment, she is simply there to learn and develop coping mechanisms. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”



After Rime’s noticable weight loss in recent years, rumours of anorexia have been rampant.

But Rimes herself insists in a statement to People, “This is just a time for me to emotionally check out for a second and take care of myself and come back in 30 days as the best 30-year-old woman I can be. All the things in my life will be there when I get out, but you know what? I’m hoping they’re not going to affect me as much. I’ll have the tools to know how to deal with them.”

The country star will even be able to keep her weekend touring commitments, so as not to disappoint fans. Rimes is set to be released from the treatment facility in time to promote her upcoming album “Spitfire” this fall.

Despite her difficulties, Rimes has a sturdy foundation of support waiting behind-the-scenes.

“My wife is the most remarkable and courageous woman I know,” husband Eddie Cibrian tells People. “I am so proud of her for having the strength to finally take some time for herself. I will be with her every step of the way.”

