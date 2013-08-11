LEANING IN PAYS OFF: Sheryl Sandberg Clears $US91 Million In Stock Sale

Facebook stock is finally above its IPO price of $US38 per share.
On Friday, COO Sheryl Sandberg took the opportunity to sell $US91 million worth of stock, according to SEC filings.
Sandberg still has stock and vesting options worth more than $US1 billion, making her one of the world’s few self-made billionaire women.
Sandberg earned the money. When she joined Facebook in 2008, the place ran more like a frat house than a corporation. Under her guidance it’s grown into a $US92 billion company with thousands of employees and fast-growing, multi-billion dollar profits.
Meanwhile, Sandberg’s memoir/feminist manifesto “Lean In” has been the world’s second best-selling non-fiction book for months now.
Insanely impressive.
