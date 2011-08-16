LEAKED: Windows Phone 7 Mango Update Available To Download Before Public Release

Still desperately waiting for Microsoft to announce the public release of Windows Phone 7 Mango? Well, now you don’t have to wait for its public release to get your hands on all those fancy new features!



Microsoft released Windows Phone 7 build 7720 internally over the weekend, and though it was intended for employees only, the release has been leaked to XDA Developers and is now available to download for those of you who just cannot wait any longer for the new OS.

Of course, this isn’t an official public release, so if you choose to install it you may encounter some issues. But like that’s going to stop you! I guess you’ll want to know how to install it then?

You’ll obviously need a Windows Phone device, and you’ll need to be running one of the following Windows Phone builds:

“NoDo” 7392

Mango 7661 (beta)

Mango 7712 (developer beta)

Once you have one of these builds installed, you can download the unofficial 7720 build and view the complete installation guide on the XDA Developers forum, which recommends around 2 hours of free time to complete the entire process.

You’ll need to know a little bit about what you’re doing to install this software successfully, so if you’re not confident about performing the upgrade yourself, we’d recommend holding out until the final official build (expected to drop on September 1) to save any damage to your device or your data.

If you feel you have what it takes and you’re brave enough to continue along the scary path of unofficial upgrades, the following devices have been confirmed as compatible, according to SlashGear:

HTC HD7

HTC 7 Mozart

HTC 7 Trophy

Samsung Focus

HTC Arrive

Dell Venue Pro

LG Optimus 7

Will you be trying this upgrade yourself? Let us know how you get on.

