LEAKED: What The Next BlackBerry Operating System Looks Like

Photo: Engadget

Images of the next BlackBerry operating system might have hit the web, via BBLeaks.Are these for real? We don’t know. We’ve haven’t come across BBleaks very often. The site says “These spy shot images come highly regarded as real from one our best connects.”



Regardless, Research In Motion better be building an OS that looks something like this. The company has done a great job defending its smartphone turf, but a recent survey showed 40% of BlackBerry owners want an iPhone.

If BlackBerry builds a nicer interface and a better browser as is expected, RIM should be able to stem defections.

via: Engadget

