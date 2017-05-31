LEAKED VIDEO: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz tells workers Trump is 'creating chaos' that's affecting the economy

President Donald Trump is creating “chaos” that is impacting the American economy, according to Starbucks‘ longtime CEO and current chairman Howard Schultz.

“The world is screwed up. People are unsettled,” Schultz said a meeting with the company’s support staff in Seattle in February. “There is a tremendous amount of pressure and anxiety in America.”

“We have a president that is creating episodic chaos every single day, and that is no doubt affecting consumer behaviour,” Schultz said, in a video obtained by Business Insider.

