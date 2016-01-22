Leaked video claims to give us our first look at Apple's long-rumoured 4-inch iPhone

A YouTube video posted by M.I.C Gadget is adding more fuel to the fire that Apple will be releasing a new 4-inch iPhone, rumoured to be called the “iPhone 6c” or “iPhone 5e.”

While the legitimacy of the 41-second clip is in question, the video claims to show Apple’s first iPhone that features a 4-inch screen since the iPhone 5S and 5C. The device in the video features a design that mirrors its 4.7 and 5.5 inch iPhone 6 siblings, complete with Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner and similar camera placement.

The most interesting part of the video is the tape placed on the back of the phone, in the same place where Apple places its traditional “Designed by Apple in California Assembled in China” statement, in addition to the model and serial numbers of the device.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

M.I.C. Gadget claims the video was leaked by an employee working at Foxconn, one of the hardware manufacturers that’s partnered with Apple in the past. Because the device and its packaging are the only objects visible in the video aside from the hands of the person filming, it’s tough to judge the true size of the alleged 4-inch iPhone (for instance the hands in the video could be larger than average, creating a false sense of scale).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.