Leaked Verizon Memo: "The iPad Is An Opportunity For VZW!"

Jay Yarow

Those wily folks at Engadget landed an internal Verizon memo about the iPad.

In it, Verizon tells its employees that despite AT&T having the exclusive wireless rights to the device, “it’s an opportunity for [Verizon Wireless]!”

How so? Verizon can sell more MiFi wireless devices. (MiFi is a little gizmo that acts as a wireless router anywhere Verizon’s 3G is available.)

The 3G version of the iPad won’t be out until later, and it will cost an additional $130 dollars. So Verizon is telling employees to encourage customers to buy a WiFi only iPad, and then buy a Verizon MiFi.

Of course, when the 3G iPad is out, you get a better deal on data. And you’d have to carry the MiFi around with you. And, it costs more than $130.

But, hey, if you really really hate AT&T’s 3G coverage this almost makes sense.

Photo: Engadget

