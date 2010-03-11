Leaked Verizon Memo: "The iPad Is An Opportunity For VZW!"

Those wily folks at Engadget landed an internal Verizon memo about the iPad.



In it, Verizon tells its employees that despite AT&T having the exclusive wireless rights to the device, “it’s an opportunity for [Verizon Wireless]!”

How so? Verizon can sell more MiFi wireless devices. (MiFi is a little gizmo that acts as a wireless router anywhere Verizon’s 3G is available.)

The 3G version of the iPad won’t be out until later, and it will cost an additional $130 dollars. So Verizon is telling employees to encourage customers to buy a WiFi only iPad, and then buy a Verizon MiFi.

Of course, when the 3G iPad is out, you get a better deal on data. And you’d have to carry the MiFi around with you. And, it costs more than $130.

But, hey, if you really really hate AT&T’s 3G coverage this almost makes sense.

Leaked Verizon memo about the iPad

Photo: Engadget

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.