Lamest Leak Ever: Document From Copenhagen Says Climate Change Is A Really Big Deal

The New York Times reports that a confidential U.N. analysis of all the major countries’ plans for reducing emissions has been leaked.



Unsurprisingly, the “leaked” document suggests that without “much stronger action to cut emissions,” the amount of carbon dioxide in the air — and resultant global temperatures — will put us in the danger zone even more than we had predicted.

Hmm. We wonder which side of the climate change debate leaked this one.

Read the whole thing here.

