LEAKED: The Official Name Of The Next Blackberry Phone

RIM’s next BlackBerry phone will be called the BlackBerry Z10, according to a leaked ad obtained by Unwired View.



This will be the first BlackBerry to run RIM’s new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10. RIM will formally unveil the new phone and all the finalised features of BB10 at a big global media event on Jan. 30.

The ad matches previous leaks. Last week, a Vietnamese tech blog got its hands on the BlackBerry Z10 and posted several photos and a hands-on video. Click here to see them >

Here’s the leaked ad:

Photo: Unwired View

