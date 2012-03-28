HACKED STRATFOR EMAILS: Benjamin Netanyahu Was A Stratfor Source From 2007 To 2010

Photo: Flickr/Barack Obama

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a source to Stratfor Vice President for intelligence Fred Burton since at least May of 2007, according to internal Stratfor emails published by WikiLeaks.In an email dated May 1, 2007, Burton says that “BiBi [i.e. Netanyahu] believes he can unseat Olmert and there is a movement underway to do so.”



After an analyst sends a message to clarify, Burton responds:

BiBi (protect) has said that Olmert is “finished” Thursday.

In looking at my notes… it looks like BiBi is the one that wants the job very badly. He said, “it’s mine, I’ve shored up Likud [i.e. Israel’s major centre-right political party]. Thank you Fred for your support of Israel…”

In mid-May 2009— the week before Netanyahu met with President Barack Obama for the first time since both took office— an email discussed Obama’s Middle East policy and Burton wrote:

BB, being the man of honour that he is, intends to let Obama know (I’ve been told man to man) that he is the vanguard of the State of Israel, with the hell bent intentions (Bush like I may add) of neutralising the Iranian nuclear menace, because he trusts this Presidency about as much as I do. For that, he gets my man of the year award.

As 2009 progresses Iran’s nuclear capabilities and a potential Israeli strike become the main topic of discussion. In a November 2009 email titled “Insight – Blowback ** internal use only **” Burton provided intel from both U.S. and Israel:

A very good source just informed me that extremely quiet discussions are underway between [the Department of Homeland Security] and the FBI on the blowback to the Jewish community, facilities, synagogues, day-cares, et al in the United States, in the event of an Israeli strike on Iran…

From my lips to your ears. I would imagine that my good friend BB Netanyahu told Obama what the Sword of Gideon has in store for the Iranian menace. I also have it on good word that BB trusts Obama about as much as he trusted Arafat or Waddi Haddad.

The next month an email with the subject “Insight – Iran Nukes” discloses information about Iran already having two nuclear missiles:

From Fred–

According to an Israeli source, Iran has two nukes on missiles ready to go.

The Iranians are going out of their way to spread disinformation on their capabilities. They want the community to think they are not anywhere near [highly enriched uranium].

Its a head fake.

White House is doing everything possible to block Israels next steps.

Israel will go it alone.

Israeli subs are off Iran’s coast

An analyst then asks a question to clarify and Burton replies: “my source is bb (eyes only).”

After being asked when an Israeli strike would occur, Burton replies “I’ve never asked him. He thinks I’m CIA, which I may be.”

After being asked if he had any idea what the Israelis are waiting for, Burton says: “The Jews are crazier than the Iranians.”

On February 22, 2010, the topic of discussion stays on Israel’s next move as Burton wrote:

The point is what is Israel’s next move? … I also know what BB will do, i.e., protect the State of Israel. One can look at MOSSAD’s recent covert activities and get a sense of their mindset. I also think they will assassinate A-Dogg. His helo will have a malfunction.

Three days later in an email titled “RE: ANALYST TASKING – CLIENT QUESTION – Israeli strike against Iran” Burton wrote:

When they [lose] their HUMINT [i.e. human intelligence] coverage they will move. Thus far, elements of their disruption strategy has been working from what I understand.

When the window closes, BB knows what he must do. We won’t be given any warning, similar to their strike on Abu Jihad.

On March 19, 2010, Burton went back to discussing the relationship between Netanyahu and Obama— Vice President Joe Biden had just visited Israel and Netanyahu was headed to the U.S. that week— as he wrote:

BB dislikes Obama immensely. After hosting Biden, the last thing he wants to do is kiss Obama’s arse.

From my lips to your ears.

Burton is a former Deputy Chief of the Department of State’s counterterrorism division for the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). The DSS assists the Department of defence in following leads and doing forensic analysis of hard drives seized by the U.S. government in ongoing criminal investigations.

Stratfor provides confidential intelligence services to large corporations and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marines and the U.S. defence Intelligence Agency.

In an email from March 2009 that contains a report about the British and U.S. engaging Hezbollah, Burton replies:

BiBi will kill [Hezbollah leader Hannan] Nasrallah unless the U.S. can insure [Hezbollah] is in their box.

>From my lips to your ears.

To which [email protected] replies: “Please keep your lips to yourself.“

WikiLeaks has published 967 out of what it says is a cache of 5 million internal Stratfor emails (dated between July 2004 and December 2011) obtained by the hacker collective Anonymous around Christmas.

