Leaked 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Photos Show Off A Giant Monster

One of the biggest fears that “Star Wars” fans have for “Star Wars: Episode VII” is that it will follow in the footsteps of the CGI-heavy prequels.

However, new leaked set photos by TMZ have shown that the new film helmed by J.J. Abrams may be returning to the original trilogy’s practical effects roots.

More than 40 photos put out by TMZ show different sets at the Abu Dhabi filming location for the film.

Most fans have concluded that the set stands in for Tatooine, Luke Skywalker’s home planet.

According to TMZ, this monstrous puppet takes five men to operate showing that the production may be going more practical with effects rather than relying on CGI. For fans, this is the most telling leaked image.

Previously, J.J. Abrams’ was seen on set with another giant puppet creature when he announced a chance for fans to be in the new film.

Below is what seems to be an engine like set piece. It looks vaguely familiar to an engine that powered the pod races from 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode 1 -The Phantom Menace.”

Finally, this leaked photo shows a hooded cast member (a Jedi, perhaps?) standing in front of a giant building and what looks to be rusted out landspeeder, one similar to what Luke drove in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

