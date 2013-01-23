If This Leak Is Correct, The Next Xbox Is Going To Be A Powerful Beast

A lot of sites are passing around a document that supposedly details the hardware specs of the next Xbox console from Microsoft. It comes from a site called VG Leaks.



Microsoft will almost certainly announce the new console at the E3 video game conference in June.

In the meantime, here’s what we learned from the specs sheet. The details are pretty wonky, so we’ll just break it down by explaining what the next Xbox will supposedly be able to do:

Blu-Ray player

WiFi and Ethernet for connecting to the Internet and playing games online

8 GB of RAM

USB 3.0 ports for accessories

HDMI port that works with 3D TVs and ultra high-resolution “4K” TVs

Hard drive for game saves, music, videos, downloadable games, etc.

Built-in Kinect sensor for motion-controlled gaming

So why would Microsoft pack so much tech into its next console?

Today’s video game consoles have a longer life, so Microsoft likely wants to make sure the hardware can last another seven years or so before it starts work on another Xbox. (The Xbox 360 is more than seven years old now. It’ll be pushing eight by the time Microsoft launches the new Xbox.)

Here’s a diagram of the leaked specs:

Photo: VG Leaks

