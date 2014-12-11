LEAKED: Sony Execs Made Racist Jokes About Movies Obama Might Like

REUTERS/Larry Downing US President Barack Obama during a speech about immigration reform at the Copernicus Community Center in Chicago on Nov. 25.

More leaked Sony emails are being unearthed from the pile of data hackers dumped online, and one thread shows executives making racist jokes about movies President Barack Obama might like, BuzzFeed reports.

Before Sony Pictures co-chairwoman Amy Pascal attended a breakfast organised by DreamWorks Animation head and Democratic donor Jeffrey Katzenberg, she sent an email to movie producer Scott Rudin and wondered what she should ask Obama at the event.

Pascal said: “Should I ask him if he liked DJANGO?” to which Rudin replied: “12 YEARS,” likely in reference to the movie “12 Years A Slave.” Pascal then said: “Or the butler. Or think like a man? [sic]” referring to other movies featuring black men.

Rudin then speculated that Obama liked Kevin Hart, the black comedian.

BuzzFeed notes that Pascal is a major Democratic donor who supported Obama’s re-election campaign.

Links to the sites in which the inboxes of Pascal and Sony Pictures president Steven Mosko were made available were posted in a message claiming to again be from the mysterious Guardians of Peace group, which has also taken credit for the previous attacks over the past two weeks.

Several embarrassing revelations have come from the Sony emails — how Sony lost a big Steve Jobs biopic to Universal, Rudin’s calling actress Angelina Jolie a “spoiled brat,” and “Community” star Joel McHale asking for a discounted Sony TV after the show got canceled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.