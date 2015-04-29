More leaked screenshots show us what the new Start Menu in Windows 10 looks like

One of Windows’ most beloved features, the Start Menu, is making a big comeback in Windows 10. We already have a basic idea of what it looks like — settings and apps will be displayed in a list format just like the classic Start Menu — but the “Modern UI” tiles introduced with Windows 8 will also be a huge part of it.

Now, leaked screenshots that reportedly show a newer internal build of Windows 10 indicate the Start Menu may get a transparent look. The screenshots, posted by Chinese website ITHome, reveal a version of the Start Menu that’s see-through and blurs any programs running in the desktop behind it.

It looks a lot like the Aero Glass effect Microsoft made for Windows 7, as The Verge’s Tom Warren notes. Another leaked screenshot from ITHome shows that Microsoft is working on integrating Cortana into the Start Menu, too.

We’re expecting to learn more about what Microsoft has planned for Windows 10 at its Build keynote presentation on Wednesday. Microsoft hasn’t said exactly when the final version of Windows 10 will be released, but we’re expecting it to come out in July.

