Leaked Screenshots Of Facebook For Android

Facebook is developing an app for Google’s mobile operating system Android. It’s not out yet, but leaked screenshots are.



Take a look:

With apps on the iPhone and the BlackBerry, Facebook currently claims about 30 million monthly mobile users. There aren’t any Google Android devices as popular as either of those two — no one stood in long lines to pick up the new T-Mobile myTouch 3.

But Android devices could get very popular, very fast if companies like Motorola, which is betting big on the OS, starting leaning on it to create cheaper Web-connected phones.

We can imagine that type of device being very popular among the kids, making Android a great place for Facebook to have an app.

Why is mobile so important to Facebook? For one, it’s an area where they can still grow a lot.

For another, Facebook is developing a payments platform. Maybe someday it could be the virtual, online and offline wallet we’ve been waiting for 10 years now.

