Flipboard App For The Mac App Store? Not So Fast...

Update: Flipboard got back to us to say this is “not something from us.” So either it’s a fake, or a mockup, or something else.



Earlier: A reader sends in this picture, purportedly showing the Flipboard news reader app for Apple’s forthcoming Mac App Store.

The Mac App Store will launch on Jan. 6, and we expect the Flipboard app to be available then, too. This is precisely the kind of app — totally new to the Mac — that we expect to see on the Mac App Store.

Supposedly you’ll be able to browse the Flipboard app by flicking your Mac trackpad, sort of how you browse FlipBoard with the iPad’s touchscreen.

Flipboard didn’t respond to our request for comment, and therefore didn’t verify its authenticity.

