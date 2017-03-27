Leaked press photos show exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like

WinFuture A leaked press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 smartphone on Wednesday, and a steady stream of leaks have left little to the imagination.

Now WinFuture claims to have got hold of the official press images for the S8, and some additional details.

The pictures and the report, if accurate, confirm a lot of the rumours already circulating about the S8:

The display will have rounded, rather than sharp corners

There’s no physical home button

There’s a full-colour eye scanner next to the front camera, which you can use to unlock the phone

There are two models: One with a 5.8-inch display and another with a 6.2-inch display (the S7 is 5.1 inches)

The S8 will come in black, silver, blue, and “orchid grey”

There’s a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera

The European version comes with 64GB in storage and, of course, a microSD slot

There is a headphone jack, despite rumours otherwise

The phones will be 8mm thick

WinFuture The Samsung Galaxy S8’s curved display.

WinFuture The eye scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

WinFuture There’s no sign of a physical home button on these leaked photos.

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.