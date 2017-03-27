Leaked press photos show exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S8 will look like

WinFutureA leaked press photo of the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 smartphone on Wednesday, and a steady stream of leaks have left little to the imagination.
Now WinFuture claims to have got hold of the official press images for the S8, and some additional details.
The pictures and the report, if accurate, confirm a lot of the rumours already circulating about the S8:
- The display will have rounded, rather than sharp corners
- There’s no physical home button
- There’s a full-colour eye scanner next to the front camera, which you can use to unlock the phone
- There are two models: One with a 5.8-inch display and another with a 6.2-inch display (the S7 is 5.1 inches)
- The S8 will come in black, silver, blue, and “orchid grey”
- There’s a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera
- The European version comes with 64GB in storage and, of course, a microSD slot
- There is a headphone jack, despite rumours otherwise
- The phones will be 8mm thick
WinFutureThe Samsung Galaxy S8’s curved display.
WinFutureThe eye scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S8.
WinFutureThere’s no sign of a physical home button on these leaked photos.
