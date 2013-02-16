Is This The Controller For Sony's Next PlayStation?

Several video game blogs have been passing around an image of what will supposedly be the controller for Sony’s new PlayStation video game console.



The image originally comes from video game blog Destructoid and shows a controller that looks similar to the one on the PlayStation 3, but with a touchscreen.

IGN reports that the image is a real controller for a future PlayStation console, but may not be the final design.

Sony is expected to formally announce its next PlayStation system at a press event on Feb. 20.

Photo: Destructoid

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.