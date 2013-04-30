Leaked Pitch Deck Reveals Exactly How Foursquare Plans To Make Money

Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley told the audience at TechCrunch Disrupt this morning that his company does, in fact, know how to make money.

He said March was Foursquare‘s highest revenue-generating month ever and that Foursquare is singing multiple six-figure deals with advertisers. Last year Foursquare generated $2 million.

Now Gawker’s Nitasha Tiku has obtained a pitch deck Foursquare has been sending to advertisers.

The pitch deck outlines two ad offerings, check-in retargeting and post check-in ads, which will be launching soon.

Here’s the gist:

Foursquare will be launching “check-in retargeting” in May. Check-in retargeting will follow Foursquare’s 30 million users once they leave the app. It will take advantage of advertisers’ desire to capture offline to online consumer behavior.

Foursquare wants to charge advertisers $50,000 to $75,000 for re-targeting campaigns, a reasonable spend for a big company. Many big companies have tens of millions of dollars worked into marketing budgets.

The campaigns will use third party pixel tracking and come with full performance reporting. Foursquare’s ads will use standard IAB banner sizes.

In June, Foursquare will start offering the “post check-in units” on a cost-per-click basis. Foursquare will show ads to people that are relevant as soon as they check-in on the app.

Here’s the embedded deck below. Head over to Valleywag for a complete breakdown of the pitch deck.



Foursquare’s Plan to Woo Advertisers by Nitasha Tiku

