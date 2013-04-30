Leaked Pitch Deck Reveals Exactly How Foursquare Plans To Make Money

|
Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley told the audience at TechCrunch Disrupt this morning that his company does, in fact, know how to make money.
He said March was Foursquare‘s highest revenue-generating month ever and that Foursquare is singing multiple six-figure deals with advertisers. Last year Foursquare generated $2 million.
Now Gawker’s Nitasha Tiku has obtained a pitch deck Foursquare has been sending to advertisers.
The pitch deck outlines two ad offerings, check-in retargeting and post check-in ads, which will be launching soon.
Here’s the gist:
- Foursquare will be launching “check-in retargeting” in May. Check-in retargeting will follow Foursquare’s 30 million users once they leave the app. It will take advantage of advertisers’ desire to capture offline to online consumer behavior.
- Foursquare wants to charge advertisers $50,000 to $75,000 for re-targeting campaigns, a reasonable spend for a big company. Many big companies have tens of millions of dollars worked into marketing budgets.
- The campaigns will use third party pixel tracking and come with full performance reporting. Foursquare’s ads will use standard IAB banner sizes.
- In June, Foursquare will start offering the “post check-in units” on a cost-per-click basis. Foursquare will show ads to people that are relevant as soon as they check-in on the app.
Here’s the embedded deck below. Head over to Valleywag for a complete breakdown of the pitch deck.
Foursquare’s Plan to Woo Advertisers by Nitasha Tiku
