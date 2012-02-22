LEAKED: Pictures Of The iPad 3's Shapely Backside

A leaked image of a bulkier iPad 3 casing has come out via MIC Gadget, and they say it’s from one of their most reliable sources.



The alleged iPad 3 case maintains the iPad 2’s tapered design but looks a little heftier. Everything from the LTE capabilities to the higher resolution display could account for the added thickness.

MIC Gadget also notes a larger camera housing, which lines up with other leaked images showing the iPad 3 would pack a nicer 8-megapixel camera.

Here’s the photo:

Photo: MIC Gadget

[Via TechCrunch]

