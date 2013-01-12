LEAKED: Here's How RIM Is Going To Market Its Last-Chance BlackBerry

RIM’s BlackBerry 10 is the long-touted software platform that hopes to turn around the company’s fortunes.



Now we have a first look at how it’s going to push new phones running the system, like the BlackBerry Z10, thanks to these leaked retail pictures shared by RapidBerry.net.

The in-store marketing materials—they look like posters for window displays—emphasise features like BlackBerry Balance, which lets you use the same phone for personal and business data without commingling them.

Other images showcase BlackBerry Messenger’s video-chat, the built-in calendar, the Web browser, and other features.

So it’s clear that RIM is going to be emphasising its software in selling its new phones.

Click here to see photos of the new BB10 OS in action >

Check out the picture below, then head over to RapidBerry.net to see the rest.

Photo: RapidBerry.net

