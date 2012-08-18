LEAKED: This Could Be Samsung's Next Super Phone

Know Your Mobile got its hands on a picture of Samsung’s sequel to the Galaxy Note, the massive Android phone-tablet hybrid that comes with a special stylus.



The colouring and edging on the new device looks quite similar to the original Galaxy Note 10.1, but the display will be bigger, measuring in at 5.5 inches. We don’t have any specifics on the display technology, but Know Your Mobile speculates that it will use Samsung’s Super AMOLED screen, which has incredible resolution and brightness.

Assuming this photo is real, we’re especially impressed with what appears to be an ultra-thin bezel around the screen. That likely means even though the Note’s screen will be larger than its predecessor, the body of the phone will remain about the same.

Photo: Know Your Mobile

