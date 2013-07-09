LEAKED: Photo Of The Droid Maxx, One Of Motorola's iPhone Rivals

It looks like Motorola’s 2013 smartphone lineup just got a little bigger.



An allegedly leaked photo of the Motorola Droid Maxx for Verizon has surfaced on Twitter, Phandroid’s Quentyn Kennemer reports.

The Twitter account says that the Maxx will arrive later this year. Endgadget believes this is the XT1080M, which has an extended battery life. A Droid Ultra version of it previously appeared on Motorola’s web site. Verizon and Motorola could be betting that features and battery life are more important to consumers than screen size or quality, Geek.com speculates.

Motorola is also releasing its flagship smartphone, the Moto X, this October.

One thing’s for certain: the outer hardware isn’t breaking any new design ground for the Droid line. Droid Life is unimpressed:

… the device really just looks like a mash-up of the RAZR M and RAZR HD from 2012. The design is not all that interesting or new.

Take a look at the Maxx below.

