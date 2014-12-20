LEAKED: Here's Your First Look At Sony's Colourful New Android Phone Coming Out Next Year

We may have a pretty clear idea of what Sony’s next flagship Android phone will look like.

Emails between Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton and Sony’s VP of consumer marketing George Leon, which were discovered by Gizmodo, reveal concept art for the company’s fourth-generation Xperia Z phone (via 9to5Google).

Sony had considered paying $US5 million to promote the phone with Daniel Craig in the upcoming “Spectre” James Bond film, the script of which was also leaked by Sony hackers earlier this month, according to the emails.

Here’s a look at one concept for the phone, which appears to be codenamed “the Elemental.” The emails suggest the phone is planned for a release between May and November of 2015.

And here’s another look showing a glassy, unibody frame. It looks pretty similar to Sony’s current Xperia phones, in the sense that it has the same angular design and glass on the back.

It looks like the phone will be available in multiple colours, too.

The emails also show a concept for a new wearable device that appears to have a curved display.

There’s always a chance that these designs will change before the final product comes out, but it at least provides some clue as to what Sony is considering for its next phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.