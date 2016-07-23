Here's the best look yet at Samsung's Galaxy Note 7

A new leak obtained by Droid Life potentially reveals exactly what Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone looks like with a bunch of photos showing the Note 7 from a variety of angles and colours.

If the photos are real, the Galaxy Note 7 looks similar to the Galaxy Note 5, except both side edges are curved like the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Other rumours about the Galaxy Note 7’s specs leaked by notorious gadget leaker Evan Blass from his Twitter account @evleaks suggest the Note 7 will have a sharp 5.7-inch quad-HD Super AMOLED display that Samsung has been using for its premium devices.

It will also apparently have a 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD.

Camera-wise, it will have a 12 megapixel rear-facing camera and an iris scanner on the front to register your eye to unlock the phone. It’s also supposed to be as water-resistant as the Galaxy S7.

Check out Droid Life for more leaked photos of the Galaxy Note 7.

While the specs seem likely and the photos appearing so official, everything up to this point should be considered as nothing more as rumour rather than fact. We’ll know everything about Samsung’s upcoming phablet on August 2nd when Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 7.

