LEAKED: Photos Of The Next Super Android Phone From Samsung

We’ve come across pictures of the yet-to-be-released Samsung GT-i9300 that originally appeared on Vietnamese site Tinhte.vn and come to us by way of The Verge.



The speculation is that this is the Galaxy S III, the phone will be properly announced at Samsung’s May 3rd media event.

Here’s what we have to look forward to once the phone’s available. It doesn’t look like much from the outside, if this is it:

Photo: Tinhte

