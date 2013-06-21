Leaked Photos Of The New iPhone Reveal It Looks Exactly Like The Current One With A Small Screen

Over the past 18 months, Samsung has come out of nowhere to suddenly share Apple’s dominance of the smartphone manufacturing market.



Samsung did this by making smartphones of all shapes and sizes.

It makes phones the size of tablets called “phablets,” cheap low-end phones, phones with zoom lenses grafted on, and fancy, high-end phones with big screens.

Meanwhile, Apple, Samsung’s chief competition, hasn’t released a new phone since last fall.

And, Apple won’t release another phone until this fall.

And guess what?

It’s going to look exactly like the current iPhone.

That’s what has been reported, and that’s what new leaked photos of the phone seem to confirm.

There are two such photos, published on MacRumors.

Here’s one of them:

For people who pay very close attention to Apple, this isn’t a surprise.

Every couple years, Apple releases a new-looking iPhone and then, the next year, follows-up with a phone that looks exactly the same, but has improved speed.

There was the iPhone 3G and then the 3Gs. The iPhone 4 and then the 4s. Right now, there’s the iPhone 5. The phone in the picture above will probably be called the iPhone 5s.

Lately, Apple has embraced how different it is than Samsung, maker of all kinds of different phones.

Apple’s new ad campaign, with the tagline “Designed By Apple In California,” is all about how Apple doesn’t make a ton of OK products – just a few supposedly great ones.

The advent of the iPhone 5s is a bummer for those of us who like new things from Apple.

But probably, the iPhone 5s will sell very well. The iPhone 4S did, in record numbers.

But you still have to wonder: How many phones could Apple sell if they just put one or two more versions of the iPhone on the market – or at least one, with a screen as big screen as the screens on HTC and Samsung’s flagship phones?

It doesn’t seem like we’re going to find out this year.

