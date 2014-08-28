LEAKED: Here's What The New IPad Air 2 Back Casing Might Look Like

Apple has a lot of devices in the works this year. Along with the iPhone 6, they have a couple of new iPad models on the way, including the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3.

We have already seen photos of what we think is the front panel of the iPad Air 2. The latest photos, which have been leaked through the French site Nowhere Else, are believed to be of the back casing of the iPad Air 2.

The product, which is scheduled to be released in October of this year, along with the iPad Mini 3, is said to feature 2GB of RAM and use the Apple’s new A8 mobile processor. The A8 processor is the same one thought to be used on the iPhone 6.

Tech site ZDNet reported that the new sixth generation iPad Air is also expected to have a base storage of 32GB, double that of the original iPad Air.

See the photos below:

The iPad Air 2 is said to feature a fingerprint scanner, which again, is likely to be the same one as used on the iPhone 6. The cameras on the iPad Air 2 will also be updated, with the rear camera expected to be 8 megapixels, and the front camera being updated to a FaceTime HD.

Despite the swanky updates, Apple have a challenge on their hands with iPad sales. The company’s tablet sales slumped over the last two quarters. Between April and July, Apple sold 13.3 million iPads, compared to 14.6 million the year before. Between January and March this year, the number of tablets Apple sold fell from 19.5 million to 16.35 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.